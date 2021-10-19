Allison Transmission, Zhongtong Bus partner to provide CNG city buses in Armenia

  • Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) has entered into a partnership with Chinese bus manufacturer Zhongtong Bus to provide cleaner public transport in Armenia.
  • As part of the partnership, over 200 Zhongtong CNG city buses, fitted with the Allison transmissions, have been successfully dispatched to Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.
  • The buses are powered by a 200 horsepower (hp) Weichai CNG engine and an Allison T270R fully automatic transmission with gross input torque of 900 newton meters (Nm). The transmission features six forward speeds, one reverse and an integral retarder, which extends the life of the brakes and reduces maintenance costs.
