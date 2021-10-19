Canadian National Railway EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue
Oct. 19, 2021 4:18 PM ETCanadian National Railway Company (CNI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of C$1.52 beats by C$0.10; GAAP EPS of C$2.37.
- Revenue of C$3.59B (+5.3% Y/Y) beats by C$770M.
- Shares +0.97%.
- Press Release
- Operating ratio of 62.7%, an increase of 2.8 points, and adjusted operating ratio of 59.0%, an improvement of 0.9 points.
- Free cash flow for the first nine months of 2021 was C$2,034 million compared to C$2,087 million for the same period in 2020.
- Reaffirming 2021 Outlook: CN expects to deliver 10% adjusted EPS growth, vs. 2020 adjusted EPS of C$5.31. CN now assumes total revenue ton miles in 2021 will increase in the low single-digit range vs. 2020. Furthermore, CN is still targeting FCF in the range of C$3B to C$3.3B in 2021 compared to C$3.2B in 2020.