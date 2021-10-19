Canadian National Railway EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue

Oct. 19, 2021 4:18 PM ETCanadian National Railway Company (CNI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of C$1.52 beats by C$0.10; GAAP EPS of C$2.37.
  • Revenue of C$3.59B (+5.3% Y/Y) beats by C$770M.
  • Shares +0.97%.
  • Press Release
  • Operating ratio of 62.7%, an increase of 2.8 points, and adjusted operating ratio of 59.0%, an improvement of 0.9 points.
  • Free cash flow for the first nine months of 2021 was C$2,034 million compared to C$2,087 million for the same period in 2020.
  • Reaffirming 2021 Outlook: CN expects to deliver 10% adjusted EPS growth, vs. 2020 adjusted EPS of C$5.31. CN now assumes total revenue ton miles in 2021 will increase in the low single-digit range vs. 2020. Furthermore, CN is still targeting FCF in the range of C$3B to C$3.3B in 2021 compared to C$3.2B in 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.