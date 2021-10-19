Fed Governor Christopher Waller expects tapering next month - Bloomberg

Senate Banking Committee Hears Testimony From Nominees For Federal Reserve Board Of Governors

  • Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller believes the Fed should start tapering its asset purchases next month, though interest rate hikes are likely "still some time off," he said at a virtual speech, Bloomberg reports.
  • "While there is still room to improve on the employment leg of our mandate, I believe we have made enough progress such that tapering of our asset purchases should commence following our next FOMC meeting, which is in two weeks."
  • Waller thinks the pace of continued improvement in the labor market will be "gradual," and expects inflation to "moderate."
  • This is inline with what the September Fed minutes signaled, which is for the Fed to start tapering in either mid-November or mid-December.
  • However, "if my upside risk for inflation comes to pass, with inflation considerably above 2% well into 2022, then I will favor liftoff sooner than I now anticipate," he said.
  • Recall over the summer, Waller, who was confirmed by the Senate to the Fed Board of Governors last year, said the Fed could be ready to announce a taper plan in September.
  • St. Louis Fed President James Bullard agrees with Waller on the taper timeline, saying he wants the Fed to maybe raise rates in 2022.
  • Previously, (Sep. 22) Federal Reserve says taper 'may soon be warranted.'
