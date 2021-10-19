Sage plans for depression candidate NDA fail to lift stock; shares close down 8%

Sad young black woman portrait feeling negative emotions

tommaso79/iStock via Getty Images

  • Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) and partner Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) announcement about the timing of an NDA submission for depression candidate zuranolone failed to brighten the former's stock price which closed down more than 8%.
  • Earlier today, the companies said they are now eyeing that submission for the second half of next year.
  • Sage has a lot riding on zuranolone as it is its most advanced candidate.
  • The company has SAGE-324 in phase 2, also in partnership with Biogen, for essential tremor.
  • Sage's only marketed product is Zulresso (brexanolone) for postpartum depression.
  • Year-to-date, shares are down 49%.
  • Data presented earlier this month showed reductions in depressive symptoms in zuranolone-treated patients.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.