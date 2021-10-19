Sage plans for depression candidate NDA fail to lift stock; shares close down 8%
Oct. 19, 2021 4:21 PM ETSage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE)BIIBBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) and partner Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) announcement about the timing of an NDA submission for depression candidate zuranolone failed to brighten the former's stock price which closed down more than 8%.
- Earlier today, the companies said they are now eyeing that submission for the second half of next year.
- Sage has a lot riding on zuranolone as it is its most advanced candidate.
- The company has SAGE-324 in phase 2, also in partnership with Biogen, for essential tremor.
- Sage's only marketed product is Zulresso (brexanolone) for postpartum depression.
- Year-to-date, shares are down 49%.
- Data presented earlier this month showed reductions in depressive symptoms in zuranolone-treated patients.