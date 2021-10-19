WD-40 stock plummets after earnings miss, falling gross margin
Oct. 19, 2021 WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC)
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) shares sink after the company reports Q4 net sales of $115.2M (+3.2% Y/Y), misses by $2.3M, and EPS of $0.61, misses by $0.63, and compared to $1.42 per share in the prior year fiscal quarter. The change in sales was driven by 32% growth in the Asia-Pacific region offset by a 5% decline in the Americas due to supply chain constraints.
- Fewer COVID-19-related lockdowns contributed to the rising sales compared to last year, said the company.
- Gross margin continues to fall, falling 90 bps sequentially to 51.2%, while SG&A expenses and advertising & sales promotion expenses are up 14% and 61% Y/Y, respectively.
- "The dynamics of the pandemic continue to create abnormal swings in our net sales results from period to period. Despite this quarterly volatility, we continue to see strong end-user demand for our maintenance products across the globe," says CEO Garry Ridge.
- WDFC shares are down 8.41% AH.
- FY22 Guidance: Net sales between $522M and $542M (7-11% growth) vs consensus of $517M. EPS between $5.24 and $5.38 vs consensus of $5.77.
