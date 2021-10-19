Interactive Brokers stock climbs after Q3 beats with NII gains, commission revenue
Oct. 19, 2021 4:21 PM ETInteractive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) stock rises 3.0% in after-hours trading after Q3 earnings top the consensus estimate as commission revenue rose on stock and options trading volume and net interest income increased with higher margin loan balances and securities lending activity.
- Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.78 beats the Visible Alpha estimate of $0.76 and increased from $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q3 adjusted net revenue of $650M increased from $518M a year ago.
- Commission revenue of $311M increased 11% Y/Y on higher customer stock and options trading volume.
- Net interest income of $274M jumps 41% Y/Y on higher margin loan balances and strong securities lending activity.
- Total noninterest expenses of $230M rose from $214M a year ago.
- Customer accounts increased 57% from a year ago to 1.54M.
- Total daily average revenue trades of 2.26M rose 24% Y/Y.
- Conference call at 4:30 PM ET.
- Earlier, Interactive Brokers Group EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue