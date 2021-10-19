ATI Physical Therapy slips after slashing 2021 guidance further
- ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) has lost ~13.7% in the post-market after the company once again trimmed its full year financial guidance.
- The physical therapy provider now expects its 2021 revenue and adjusted EBITDA to reach 620– $630 million and $40 – $44 million, down from the $640 million – $670 million and $60 million – $70 million estimated three months ago, respectively.
- While the bearish guidance reflects the impact of lower-than-expected patient volumes, the company maintains its plan to open 55 – 65 new clinics in 2021.
- Meanwhile, based on preliminary results, ATI (ATIP) expects its Q3 2021 revenue could reach ~$159M, indicating a ~3% YoY decline from the previous quarter. The adjusted EBITDA is likely to drop more than two-thirds to ~$8M from ~$24M recorded for the second quarter.
- The company has taken measures to address staff attrition and revealed the addition of nearly two clinicians for every one departure in August and September 2021. In Q2 2021, the ratio stood at 1:1, ATI (ATIP) said.
- While the company previously expected its patient visits to grow in Q3 and Q4 from the second quarter, the visit volume has dropped to ~20.7K average visits per day in Q3 from ~21.6K in the prior quarter.
- In July, ATI (ATIP) slashed the guidance, noting a combination of factors, including rising labor costs and staff attrition.