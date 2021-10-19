Rocket Lab USA gains after announcing details on next mission
Oct. 19, 2021 4:28 PM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) says it will attempt a controlled ocean splashdown and recovery of the first stage of an Electron rocket during the company's launch scheduled for next month.
- The mission will be Rocket Lab’s third ocean recovery of an Electron stage, but it will mark the first time a helicopter will be stationed in the recovery zone around 200 nautical miles offshore to track and visually observe a descending stage in preparation for future aerial capture attempts.
- The mission is scheduled to lift-off from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand during a 14-day launch window that opens on November 11. Rocket Lab (RKLB) says the mission’s primary objective is to deploy two Earth-observation satellites for global monitoring company BlackSky, with the secondary objective to splash down and recover Electron’s first stage to further validate the recovery operations and hardware.
- Shares of RKLB are up 2.27% in after-hours trading to $12.64. The stock is still down about 40% from its post-SPAC high.