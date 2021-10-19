United Airlines EPS beats by $0.66, beats on revenue
- United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.02 beats by $0.66; GAAP EPS of $1.44 beats by $2.81.
- Revenue of $7.75B (+211.2% Y/Y) beats by $110M.
- Shares +3.8%.
- Load factor of 76.1% vs. 76.3% consensus
Outlook:
- Expects fourth quarter 2021 capacity to be down approximately 23% versus fourth quarter 2019.
- Expects fourth quarter 2021 total revenue to be down 25% to 30% versus the fourth quarter 2019.
- Expects fourth quarter 2021 CASM-ex to be up 12% to 14% compared to fourth quarter 2019.
- Estimates fourth quarter 2021 fuel price of approximately $2.39 per gallon.
- Continues to expect 2022 CASM-ex to be lower than 2019.
- Expects 2022 capacity to be up approximately 5% versus 2019 driven by international growth.
- Expects adjusted capital expenditures to be around $3 billion in full year 2021.
- Expects adjusted diluted earnings per share in 2026 of around $20 assuming the same number of diluted shares outstanding as of September 30, 2021. United Next assumes 2026 TRASM remains down around 1% versus 2019.
- Remains on track to achieve long term financial targets from United Next plan.