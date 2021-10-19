Mastercard completes acquisition of crypto intelligence platform CipherTrace

Oct. 19, 2021 4:35 PM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • Mastercard (NYSE:MA) completes its acquisition of CipherTree, a cryptocurrency intelligence company that offers digital asset security and fraud solutions.
  • "Today marks a significant milestone for Mastercard as we further enhance our strategic capabilities, technologies and teams to support the evolution of our digital assets," said Ajay Bhalla, president of cyber and intelligence at Mastercard.
  • Shares of MA are down slightly by 0.10% in afterhours trading.
  • Previously, (Sep. 9) Mastercard (MA) agreed to acquire CipherTree to accelerate the credit card network's crypto-related strategy as more people embrace digital assets.
