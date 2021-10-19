Kite Realty, Retail Properties of America stockholders approve merger
Oct. 19, 2021 4:35 PM ET By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Shareholders of Kite Realty Group (NYSE:KRG) and Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) approve all proposals needed to close the merger of Retail Properties into Kite Realty.
- The merger is expected to close on Oct. 22, 2021.
- ~99.7% of votes cast, representing ~88.0% of KRG's outstanding shares, in favor of issuing common shares to Retail Properties (RPAI) shareholders in the merger.
- Meanwhile, at the RPAI stockholder meeting, ~98.1% of votes were cast in favor of the merger, representing ~79.7% of RPAI's outstanding common stock.
