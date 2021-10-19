Akero nabs Fast Track designation for efruxifermin for NASH

Oct. 19, 2021 4:37 PM ETAkero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Hepatitis virus with human liver

Rasi Bhadramani/iStock via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.