Akero nabs Fast Track designation for efruxifermin for NASH
Oct. 19, 2021 By: Jonathan Block
- The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to Akero Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:AKRO) efruxifermin for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH").
- The candidate is currently in two phase 2b trials. One is in patients with F2/F3 fibrosis and the other in patients with late-stage cirrhotic NASH.
- Prior clinical data showed a two-stage improvement in fibrosis for 50% of all treated patients with F2 or F3 fibrosis at baseline.
- Shares are up 3.5% in after-hours trading.
- Results from a phase 2a study published in July found that efruxifermin met its primary endpoint of reducing liver fat.