Kite Realty Group Trust, Retail Properties of America shareholders approve merger
Oct. 19, 2021 4:39 PM ETKite Realty Group Trust (KRG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) have received approval from their respective shareholders on their previously announced merger.
- At the special meeting of KRG shareholders, ~99.7% of the votes were cast in favor of the issuance of common shares to RPAI stockholders, which represented ~88.0% of the outstanding shares of KRG common stock.
- At the special meeting of RPAI stockholders, ~98.1% of the votes were cast in favor of the merger agreement and the merger, which represented ~79.7% of the outstanding shares of RPAI common stock.
- In July 2021, KRG and RPAI entered into a merger agreement, under which RPAI would combine with a subsidiary of KRG, with KRG continuing as the surviving public company. The combined company is expected to have an equity market capitalization of ~$4.6B and a total enterprise value of ~$7.5B.
- The transaction is expected to close on October 22, 2021, following which RPAI stockholders will be entitled to receive 0.623 newly issued KRG common shares for each share of RPAI common stock that they owned immediately prior to the effective time of the merger.
- Post-closing, the common shares of the combined entity will trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "KRG" and RPAI's common stock will be delisted from the NYSE.