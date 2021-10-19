Marten Transport beats earnings despite higher fuel costs
Oct. 19, 2021 4:39 PM ETMarten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN)By: SA News Team
- Marten Transport (MRTN +0.3%) shares trade up after the company reports a slight earnings and revenue beat. Q3 net income at the company rose 17.9% Y/Y to $21M, or $0.26 per share.
- The company continues to add capacity, increasing its number of refrigerated containers by 53 to a total of 607 as of Sept. 30.
- Fuel and fuel taxes were a major headwind that the company faced during the quarter. Fuel costs rose 39.7% compared to the similar quarter last year. Fuel-related expenses comprised 13.5% of operating revenue, compared to 11.2% last year. Not including fuel costs, operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 88.7% for each of the third quarters of 2021 and 2020.
- Shares are up 0.45% AH.
- Marten Transport reported a run of slight earning beats beginning 2017 until the streak was broken last quarter.