Full Truck Alliance rallies 15%, but China's 'Uber for Trucks' is well below its June peak
Oct. 19, 2021 4:43 PM ETFull Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Struggling Chinese trucking platform Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) rallied for a third straight session Tuesday on heavy volume, gaining some 15% despite no apparent news.
- YMM shot up as much as 21.2% to $17.43 intraday before pulling back some to close at $16.56, up 15.2% for the day.
- The stock soared despite no clear news behind the move, which came about three weeks before market watchers expect the company to report Q3 results.
- YMM has gained 18.3% in the past three sessions, with some on social media speculated that the stock could be seeing a short squeeze or appeared ripe for one.
- Full Truck Alliance (YMM) staged a U.S. IPO to great initial enthusiasm in June, but has had a tough time since then as Beijing cracked down on Chinese companies that listed in recent months on U.S. markets.
- Known as China’s “Uber for Trucks” because its platform connects the Asian nation’s shippers with truckers, YMM saw its IPO price at the top of an expected $17-$19/share range in June. The stock then popped 20% on its first trading day to sell for as high as $22.80 intraday.
- However, Full Truck Alliance (YMM) then began a steep decline after Chinese regulators began cracking down on the country’s U.S.-listed firms -- especially tech companies. YMM sank to as low as $7.95 intraday by late July, down 65.1% from its first-day peak.
- The stock has swung wildly since then, rising or falling mostly on any signs of China strengthening or easing back on its tech crackdown. YMM also rose some 5.9% on Aug. 10 after reporting that it beat analyst expectations for Q2 revenues, although the firm trailed estimates for earning per share.
- Still, Tuesday’s rally only took YMM partway back to its glory days. Even with the past three sessions of gains, the stock remains 27.4% below its first-day peak.
