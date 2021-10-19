Full Truck Alliance rallies 15%, but China's 'Uber for Trucks' is well below its June peak

  • Struggling Chinese trucking platform Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) rallied for a third straight session Tuesday on heavy volume, gaining some 15% despite no apparent news.
  • YMM shot up as much as 21.2% to $17.43 intraday before pulling back some to close at $16.56, up 15.2% for the day.
  • The stock soared despite no clear news behind the move, which came about three weeks before market watchers expect the company to report Q3 results.
  • YMM has gained 18.3% in the past three sessions, with some on social media speculated that the stock could be seeing a short squeeze or appeared ripe for one.
  • Full Truck Alliance (YMM) staged a U.S. IPO to great initial enthusiasm in June, but has had a tough time since then as Beijing cracked down on Chinese companies that listed in recent months on U.S. markets.
  • Known as China’s “Uber for Trucks” because its platform connects the Asian nation’s shippers with truckers, YMM saw its IPO price at the top of an expected $17-$19/share range in June. The stock then popped 20% on its first trading day to sell for as high as $22.80 intraday.
  • However, Full Truck Alliance (YMM) then began a steep decline after Chinese regulators began cracking down on the country’s U.S.-listed firms -- especially tech companies. YMM sank to as low as $7.95 intraday by late July, down 65.1% from its first-day peak.
  • The stock has swung wildly since then, rising or falling mostly on any signs of China strengthening or easing back on its tech crackdown. YMM also rose some 5.9% on Aug. 10 after reporting that it beat analyst expectations for Q2 revenues, although the firm trailed estimates for earning per share.
  • Still, Tuesday’s rally only took YMM partway back to its glory days. Even with the past three sessions of gains, the stock remains 27.4% below its first-day peak.
