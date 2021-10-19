Netflix earnings: Changing up content rankings; 'Squid Game' success rampage
Oct. 19, 2021
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) provided some modest numbers beats in its Q3 earnings report - and it's up 0.6% after hours - but the company is also making some news on its now-heavier content slate as well.
- It's tweaking its controversial approach to measuring shows' success, which had looked at the number of accounts that had viewed a title for at least two minutes in its first 28 days on the service. It will now focus on total hours viewed per title.
- That will make a slight difference in its rankings but "we think engagement as measured by hours viewed is a slightly better indicator of the overall success of our titles and member satisfaction," it says, adding it also gives proper credit to rewatching a show, traditionally a big draw for the service.
- Measuring by time spent also brings it in line with outside measurements such as Nielsen's weekly streaming ratings, where Netflix tends to dominate thanks in large part to a giant subscriber base.
- It also offered some color on Korean worldwide phenomenon Squid Game, which it calls the best example of how it's a global service offering users more choice of stories to enjoy.
- After the Sept. 17 release of Squid Game, "A mind-boggling 142 (million) member households globally have chosen to watch the title in its first four weeks." By comparison, under Netflix's now-former measurement system, Bridgerton's Season 1 was the most-viewed program (82 million accounts) and Extraction the top movie (99 million accounts).
- Stay tuned for later this week, when Squid Game marks its first full week in Nielsen's time-based rankings charts.
- Meanwhile, while Netflix topped analyst consensus for subs in Q3, Squid Game's late-quarter release means it should have a much bigger impact in the coming quarter.
- The company's taken a victory lap for tying the most Emmys for a single network/service for a season of television, with 44, and is touting its pending acquisition of the Roald Dahl Story Co. as another source of stories. And it reminds that after testing, its games offering will be available to subscribers as part of their existing subscriptions, without advertisements or in-app purchases.
- Executives are set to answer questions about the quarter at 6 p.m. ET.