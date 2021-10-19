Globus Medical to introduce ANTHEM mini fragment fracture system

Oct. 19, 2021 4:55 PM ETGlobus Medical, Inc. (GMED)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) said it will feature its new ANTHEM Mini Fragment Fracture System at the annual Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA) meeting in Fort Worth, Texas, Oct 20-23.
  • The ANTHEM Mini Fragment Fracture System is designed for fracture fixation of small bones and non-load-bearing stabilization of long bones in the arms and legs.
  • “With ANTHEM Mini Fragment, surgeons now have an adaptable small plating system designed to better fit the challenging anatomy encountered in these procedures,” said Dan Scavilla, President of Orthopedics at Globus Medical.
