White House, Democrats near a deal for social spending, climate change - Reuters
Oct. 19, 2021 4:56 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- The White House and Democratic legislators are near a deal for a framework that encompasses social programs and climate change, Reuters reports, citing three people familiar with the negotiations.
- An announcement for an agreement could be announced in coming days, they said.
- They're still hashing out the details of the plan and a top-line number for the package. The originally plan was priced at ~$3.5T, but the lawmakers are considering potential cuts to affordable housing and home care for the elderly, one person told Reuters.
- The social spending bill is a centerpiece of Biden's economic agenda, and some House Democrats are insisting that that bill be passed before they'll pass the bipartisan $1T infrastructure bill that covers such things as roads, bridges, and other concrete structures.
- Negotiations on the reconciliation bill have been dragging on for weeks. In late September, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had planned to hold a vote on the $1T bipartisan bill, which the Senate had passed in August.
