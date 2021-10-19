United Airlines takes off after earnings beat, optimistic European outlook

American And United Airlines To Furlough Over 32,000 Employees

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

  • United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) shares trade up after the company reports positive Q3 GAAP net income of $0.5B and adjusted EPS of -$1.02, beats by $0.66.
  • Q3 capacity remains below 2019 levels at 28%, while total operating revenue is down 31.9% from the pre-pandemic level.
  • The company plans to capitalize on projected record flying levels in Europe by expanding international capacity by 10% in 2022 compared to 2019 levels while keeping domestic capacity flat. United notes that international margins are steadily improving.
  • "We're solidly on track to achieve the targets we set for 2022," said CEO Scott Kirby. "From the return of business travel and the planned re-opening of Europe and early indications for opening in the Pacific, the headwinds we've faced are turning to tailwinds."
  • Shares are up 2.25% AH.
  • Q4 2021 Revenue Guidance: Revenue down 25%-30% from Q4 2019, translating into revenue between $7.5B and $8.1B vs. consensus of $8.18B.
  • Read the full Q4 outlook here.
