United Airlines takes off after earnings beat, optimistic European outlook
Oct. 19, 2021 4:56 PM ETUnited Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)By: SA News Team4 Comments
- United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) shares trade up after the company reports positive Q3 GAAP net income of $0.5B and adjusted EPS of -$1.02, beats by $0.66.
- Q3 capacity remains below 2019 levels at 28%, while total operating revenue is down 31.9% from the pre-pandemic level.
- The company plans to capitalize on projected record flying levels in Europe by expanding international capacity by 10% in 2022 compared to 2019 levels while keeping domestic capacity flat. United notes that international margins are steadily improving.
- "We're solidly on track to achieve the targets we set for 2022," said CEO Scott Kirby. "From the return of business travel and the planned re-opening of Europe and early indications for opening in the Pacific, the headwinds we've faced are turning to tailwinds."
- Shares are up 2.25% AH.
- Q4 2021 Revenue Guidance: Revenue down 25%-30% from Q4 2019, translating into revenue between $7.5B and $8.1B vs. consensus of $8.18B.
- Read the full Q4 outlook here.