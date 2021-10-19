ePlus announces new credit facility

Oct. 19, 2021 4:57 PM ETePlus inc. (PLUS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) subsidiaries, ePlus Technology, ePlus Technology Services, and SLAIT Consulting recently amended, restated and replaced in their entirety their existing credit agreements with Wells Fargo Commercial Distribution Finance Corporation (CDF).
  • The new credit facility consists of a discretionary senior secured floorplan facility in favor of the Borrowers in the aggregate principal amount of up to $375M, an increase from $275M, together with a sublimit for a revolving credit facility for up to $100M.
  • "This revised credit facility supports our growth and service to our valued customers as a leading provider of advanced solutions. We highly value our long-term relationship with CDF, our new syndicate banks, and appreciate the continued support of ePlus." said Elaine Marion, CFO.
