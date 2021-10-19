Compass Minerals converts lithium brine resource to battery-grade lithium hydroxide

Salt mining

Lebazele/iStock via Getty Images

  • Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) announces successful conversion testing of its lithium brine resource to battery-grade lithium hydroxide, which it calls a "significant milestone" in its lithium development project.
  • The company believes it is the first known conversion to battery-grade lithium hydroxide from the sustainable lithium brine resource originating from the Great Salt Lake.
  • At a concentration of greater than 56.5% lithium hydroxide monohydrate, Compass says the conversion sample meets established battery-grade specifications for the U.S. domestic electric vehicle and energy storage markets.
  • Compass also says former Albemarle executive Chris Yandell will be joining the company as head of lithium.
  • Compass previously identified a lithium brine resource of 2.4M metric tons lithium carbonate equivalent at its site in Utah.
