SpaceX valuation blastoff sends Elon Musk on path to be the world's first trillionaire
Oct. 19, 2021
- Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas thinks SpaceX (SPACE) is hitting escape velocity as momentum builds for the company.
- Jonas says the firm has long seen SpaceX as multiple companies in one combining launch, communications, space infrastructure, earth observation, deep space exploration and more. The largest contributor to the Morgan Stanley's estimated ~$100B base case valuation for the SpaceX (SPACE), or ~$200B bull case valuation, is the Starlink LEO satellite communications business, which is noted to have hit a number of important milestones in recent months.
- "SpaceX is doing on the shores of South Texas is challenging any preconceived notion of what was possible and the time frame possible, in terms of rockets, launch vehicles and supporting infrastructure," sums up Jonas on the trajectory of the company.
- Jonas and team say there is some speculation that if Elon Musk becomes the world's first trillionaire, it will be through the SpaceX valuation blastoff rather than Tesla.
- SpaceX's valuation is over $100B based on the last round of recorded sales.