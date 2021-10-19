Prince may sell assets to help close Ferro deal - Bloomberg
Oct. 19, 2021 5:53 PM ETFerro Corporation (FOE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Prince International Corp. is exploring a sale of some porcelain enamel assets as part of its $2.1B acquisition of Ferro (NYSE:FOE), as it works with an adviser on asset sales aimed at easing potential antitrust concerns, Bloomberg reports.
- The assets up for sale generate ~$20M in annual EBITDA and have attracted interest from a few private equity firms, according to the report.
- The combined company is said to have significant market concentration in the U.S. porcelain enamel market since Ferro and Prince sell similar products.
- In May, American Securities-backed Prince agreed to buy Ferro for $22/share.