Netflix call: 'Squid Game' lessons, subs get past COVID 'choppiness' (updated)
Oct. 19, 2021 6:29 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor24 Comments
- After an initial postmarket rise following its earnings report, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares had turned 0.9% lower as the company began its post-Q3 earnings executive interview (still ongoing) - where Fidelity's Nidhi Gupta hit up key executives with questions including submissions from investors.
- And the company was happy to focus on a rich bump of content coming through the pipeline. "We're in uncharted territory - we have so much content," said co-CEO Reed Hastings, dressed for the video interview in the green tracksuit that company worldwide hit Squid Game made famous.
- "Around the world, non-English content viewing has grown three times since we started making content in 2008," co-CEO and content chief Ted Sarandos says. Asked what the worldwide success of Squid Game means to acquiring the best content in the future, he says "The "best content has always been competitive. ... the one thing we can promise international creators is the possibility of having a Squid Game experience," noting that the Korean star of the show went from 400,000 social media followers to 15 million in five days.
- It's also backing for the company's structure, Hastings says. For worldwide shows, "competition ... is a factor," but the amount of content and scale is unmatched, and the infrastructure is the key, with distributed leadership; for Squid Game, "It was one of our leaders in Korea two years ago that commissioned it."
- After some recent subscriber disappointments, the company got to point to an uptick - one that CFO Spence Neumann said they had expected. Netflix is at the "tail end of the COVID choppiness," he says, with "churn at low levels, retention very healthy and viewing up" even though viewing per member may have been down slightly compared to a pandemic 2020 Q3.
- As for soft growth in Latin America (where the company went ot 38.99 million subs from last quarter's 38.66 million), that came amid some price increases in Brazil, which "tends to slow down growth a little bit in the short term," but the company only takes pricing hikes when it believes it's increasing value for members, Neumann says. Latin American and U.S./Canada are "a bit more mature than the other markets, but still a lot of runway for growth in both regions."
- Meanwhile, overall, he says, if Netflix can deliver on its Q4 guidance (for 8.5 million net adds), on a trailing 24-month period basis net adds would be at 55 million, "kinda where we've been the past few years."
- As for whether mobile engagement is a strategic priority after several mobile-focused moves, "our strategic priority is to meet members where they're at ... and the vast majority of our members engage with us on a mobile device," Chief Operating Officer/Chief Product Officer Greg Peters says. He mainly begged off detailed answers about the company's effort in games, saying it's very early in that process.
- He did say he was excited about the Night School acquisition: "We're tremendously excited about that team in specific, because the core of what they've done is try to explore story and narrative as ... the central game mechanic, and we think that fits really really well with what we're trying to do."
- But as for future acquisitions, the company will be "opportunistic, so I would say don't expect us to go on a tearing, buying spree."
- And in closing, asked about favorite content (at least, favorite content that's not Squid Game), Hastings points to Maid (a mini-series starring Margaret Qualley): a "just incredible character drama ... to the investor audience, I'll bet that it's even more pleasing than Squid Game."
- Netflix also said that it was changing up the way it measures success of its content, switching to a time-based focus.