BHP raises offer for Noront to C$0.75/share, topping Wyloo's bid

Oct. 19, 2021 10:18 PM ETBHP Group (BHP), NOSOFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments

Nickel is a chemical element, pure industrial use or in metal alloys, corrosion resistant, stainless steel

RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

  • BHP increases its offer for Noront Resources (OTCPK:NOSOF) to C$0.75/share in cash, or C$419.3M, topping the C$0.70/share proposal from Wyloo Metals that Noront called a superior proposal yesterday.
  • The Noront board now recommends shareholders tender their shares to the improved BHP offer; shareholders have until the end of the day on November 8 to accept or reject the bid.
  • BHP says it needs just 50% of shares it does not own to vote in favor for the offer to be successful.
  • The prize in the deal is Noront's Eagle's Nest nickel asset in Canada's Ring of Fire.
  • Wyloo originally offered C$0.315/share in May, then raised it to top a C$0.55/share proposal made by BHP in July.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.