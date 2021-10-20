BHP raises offer for Noront to C$0.75/share, topping Wyloo's bid
Oct. 19, 2021 10:18 PM ETBHP Group (BHP), NOSOFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- BHP increases its offer for Noront Resources (OTCPK:NOSOF) to C$0.75/share in cash, or C$419.3M, topping the C$0.70/share proposal from Wyloo Metals that Noront called a superior proposal yesterday.
- The Noront board now recommends shareholders tender their shares to the improved BHP offer; shareholders have until the end of the day on November 8 to accept or reject the bid.
- BHP says it needs just 50% of shares it does not own to vote in favor for the offer to be successful.
- The prize in the deal is Noront's Eagle's Nest nickel asset in Canada's Ring of Fire.
- Wyloo originally offered C$0.315/share in May, then raised it to top a C$0.55/share proposal made by BHP in July.