Halliburton CEO sees U.S. oil firms keeping lid on production growth
Oct. 19, 2021 1:36 PM ETHalliburton Company (HAL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Supplies of oil and the equipment needed to extract it are in short supply following seven years of underinvestment, but publicly traded U.S. oil companies likely will continue to restrain production growth, Halliburton (HAL +0.3%) CEO Jeff Miller says.
- But WSJ's Collin Eaton also says Miller told today's earnings conference call that U.S. producers are set to lift North American oil capex 20% next year.
- Halliburton expects U.S. producers will drill more new wells as they shift from depleting their store of drilled but uncompleted wells, "to offset steep base decline rates and deliver production into an anticipated attractive market next year," Miller said, adding the DUCs have hit their lowest level since 2013.
- Evercore ISI's James West sees several positive takeaways from Halliburton's Q3 earnings release, including generating $469M in free cash flow, noting that only a small portion was from asset sales and well above Q2 free cash flow of $265M.
- Halliburton also reported accelerated maintenance expenses for North American pressure pumping, which West says means the companies "are gearing up for a better North America market as we go into 2022."
- Halliburton shares touched a two-and-a-half year high $26.68 in yesterday's trading.