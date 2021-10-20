Facebook to rebrand company, dodging flak and aiming for future - report
Oct. 20, 2021 By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) - reeling from unrelenting bad press from a massive internal document leak and ramping-up regulatory pressure - will rebrand the company with a new name in the coming week, The Verge's Alex Heath reports.
- That move wouldn't just try to get the company clear of the bad vibrations but follow in the footsteps of Google's parent company changing to Alphabet. Facebook wants to be known for more than social media (particularly lately), and so a separate parent name could manage Facebook as just one of the apps (if the biggest) under a bigger umbrella, along with Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus and more.
- And for timing, it would fit with CEO Mark Zuckerberg's ambition to be the "metaverse company," setting up for a more virtualized Internet.
- Zuckerberg plans to talk about the name change at Facebook's Connect conference on Oct. 28 but could unveil it sooner, The Verge says.
- The company plans to hire 10,000 people across the EU to work on its metaverse ambitions. Zuckerberg dug into the concept in the company's July earnings conference call: "a virtual environment where you can be present with people in digital spaces."