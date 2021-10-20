C3 Metals to raise C$15M in stock offering
Oct. 20, 2021 2:56 AM ETC3 METALS INC. (CARCF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- C3 Metals (OTCPK:CARCF) entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters wherein underwriters have agreed to purchase for resale, on a bought deal private placement basis 78.95M units at C$0.19/unit for gross proceeds of C$15M.
- Underwriters to purchase up to an additional 15.79M units at C$0.19/unit for additional gross proceeds of up to C$3M.
- Offer closing is expected to occur on or about November 9.
- The company has agreed to pay a cash commission of 6.0% and will issue to the underwriters compensation warrants equal to 6.0% of the number of shares sold under the offering.
- The compensation warrants will be exercisable into common shares of the company at a price per compensation warrant equal to the offering price for a period of 24 months from the closing of the offering.
- The gross proceeds of the offering will be used to expand the drill program at the Company's 100% owned Jasperoide high-grade copper-gold skarn property in Peru and to undertake a maiden drill program at the Company's Bellas Gate property in Jamaica and for general working capital and corporate purposes.