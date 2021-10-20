Accenture teams with MediaMarktSaturn to reshape content creation

Oct. 20, 2021 3:42 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: SA News Team

Accenture building in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • A subsidiary of CECONOMY AG, the MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group, is one of the leading consumer electronics retailers in the world.
  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) will collaborate with MediaMarktSaturn to transform its content production into a marketing operation.
  • "The ability to create content with quality, consistency and scale across multiple markets is paramount for retailers online,” said Massimo Morielli, president of Europe for Accenture Interactive. “Dynamic content is a clear point of differentiation for customers and helps keep retailers as a relevant destination in their minds."
  • Previously (Oct. 19): Accenture, Splunk form new business group.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.