Accenture teams with MediaMarktSaturn to reshape content creation
Oct. 20, 2021 3:42 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: SA News Team
- A subsidiary of CECONOMY AG, the MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group, is one of the leading consumer electronics retailers in the world.
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) will collaborate with MediaMarktSaturn to transform its content production into a marketing operation.
- "The ability to create content with quality, consistency and scale across multiple markets is paramount for retailers online,” said Massimo Morielli, president of Europe for Accenture Interactive. “Dynamic content is a clear point of differentiation for customers and helps keep retailers as a relevant destination in their minds."
