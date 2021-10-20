FinVolution gains on raising volume outlook for 2021
- FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) hikes its total transaction volume guidance for the full year 2021 in the range of RMB130 billion to RMB135 billion (about +102.8 to +110.6% Y/Y) vs. prior outlook of RMB100 billion and RMB120 billion.
- Mr. Feng Zhang, CEO of FinVolution (FINV): "..., we are well-positioned to support our borrowers and institutional funding partners with outstanding service and products in the unfolding Delta-variant environment of 2021. We remain committed to improving our customer experience, exploring new growth opportunities both domestically and abroad, and ultimately delivering sustainable value to all stakeholders."
- Shares of FINV up 4% premarket.