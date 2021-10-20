Anthem EPS beats by $0.42, beats on revenue
Oct. 20, 2021 6:01 AM ETAnthem, Inc. (ANTM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Anthem (NYSE:ANTM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $6.79 beats by $0.42; GAAP EPS of $6.13 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $35.8B (+16.8% Y/Y) beats by $450M.
- Press Release
- Medical enrollment increased by 2.4 million members year over year and 730 thousand members in the third quarter to 45.1 million members.
Full Year 2021:
- GAAP net income is now expected to be greater than $24.70 per share, including approximately $1.15 per share of net unfavorable items. Excluding these items, adjusted net income is now expected to be greater than $25.85 ($25.65 consensus) vs. prior guidance of $25.50.
- Operating cash flow is now expected to be greater than $6.0 billion.
- Investment income is now expected to be approximately $1.2 billion.