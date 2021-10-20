Littelfuse to acquire Carling Technologies for $315 million in cash

  • Founded in 1920, Carling has a leading position in switching and circuit protection technologies with a strong global presence in the commercial vehicle, marine, and datacom/telecom infrastructure markets. It has annualized sales of about $170M.
  • The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close during Q4'21.
  • Dave Lesperance, VP and GM, Littelfuse's (NASDAQ:LFUS) Commercial Vehicle Business: "With its strong brand name and a long history of innovation, quality, and reliability, Carling enhances our presence and growth in commercial vehicles and communications infrastructure. Our complementary engineering capabilities, application expertise, and product portfolios will drive deeper engagement with a broader base of customers and distribution partners, serving as a platform for future growth.”
