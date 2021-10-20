Anthem posts Q3 earnings beat, FY profit forecast raise
Oct. 20, 2021 6:22 AM ETAnthem, Inc. (ANTM)By: SA News Team
- Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) posted third-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates and raised its profit forecast for the year.
- Quarterly revenue increased more than 16% to $35.8B, beating analysts' estimate by $450M.
- The company raised its full year adjusted net income outlook from greater than $25.50 per share to greater than $25.85 per share. Analysts were expecting $25.65 per share.
- Operating cash flow is expected to be greater than $6B, with Investment income expected to be ~$1.2B.
- "The strong growth we saw across all of our benefits business in the third quarter demonstrates that our core offerings, as well as additional innovative products and services continue to resonate in the market," CEO Gail Boudreaux said.
- Medical enrollment totaled ~45.1M members at September 30, 2021, an increase of 2.4M, or 5.7% from the prior year quarter.
- The company's benefit expense ratio, however, worsened to 87.7 percent, an increase of 90 basis points versus the prior year quarter .
- Anthem posted adjusted quarterly profit of $6.79 per share, beating analysts' estimate by 42 cents.
