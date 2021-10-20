Enviva and GreenGasUSA announces a long-term renewable natural gas agreement
- Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) and GreenGasUSA announce a 10-year RNG offtake agreement to decarbonize natural gas-related emissions in Enviva’s operations.
- GreenGasUSA is an integrated renewable natural gas solutions provider.
- The agreement is expected to eliminate over 64,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent from the atmosphere every year.
- Earlier this year, Enviva announced a Net-Zero Commitment that will reduce, eliminate all of its direct emissions by 2030.
