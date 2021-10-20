SPAC Worldwide Webb Acquisition prices $200M IPO, led by Purple Innovation co-founders
Oct. 20, 2021 6:28 AM ETWorldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (WWAC), WWACU, WWACWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The Orem, UT-based Worldwide Webb Acquisition targeting the internet sector has priced IPO of 20M units at $10.00/unit.
- The units will begin trading on Nasdaq today under the trading symbol "WWAC.U".
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3M units at the initial public offering price.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant.
- Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Class A share at $11.5/share.
- The shares of Class A ordinary shares and the warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols " WWAC" and " WWAC.WS," respectively.
- The company is led by CEO, CFO, and Director Daniel Webb, who has worked in investment banking at Bank of America and Citi, and Executive Chairman Tony Pearce and Executive Vice Chairman Terry Pearce, the co-founders and former Co-CEOs of mattress brand Purple Innovation, which went public via SPAC merger in 2018.
- The company plans to target market-leading, differentiated internet businesses within its target sectors of interest, including direct-to-consumer brands, Amazon centric, online marketplaces, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fin tech, and any adjacent industries undergoing technology-driven transformations.
- It plans to focus on businesses with enterprise values over $750 million.
- BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are the joint bookrunners on the deal.