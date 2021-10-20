SpringWorks Therapeutics inks research collaboration agreements

Female scientist looking through a microscope

sanjeri/E+ via Getty Images

  • SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) has entered into agreements for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) designed for the treatment of EGFR-mutant lung cancers.
  • The most advanced asset in the portfolio is currently in lead optimization and targets the C797S resistance mutation.
  • Under the terms of the license agreement, SpringWorks will provide Dana-Farber with an upfront payment and Dana-Farber will be eligible to receive development and commercial milestones and royalties based on any future net sales.
  • Concurrent with the license, SpringWorks has also entered a multi-year agreement to fund continued research and development in Dr. Gray’s laboratory at Stanford Medicine as well as collaborating laboratories at Dana-Farber.
  • Separately, the company inked a collaboration agreement with Ab Magnitude Ventures Group and Ab Magnitude Fund for the development of next-generation targeted oncology therapeutics.
  • Under the terms of this agreement, Ab Magnitude is eligible for low single-digit percentage royalties on future net sales of products or other realizations of value arising from the collaboration.
