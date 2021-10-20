China Yuchai subsidiary forms new joint venture to develop fuel cell powertrain systems

  • China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) through its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited announced that its subsidiary Yuchai Xin-Lan New Energy Power Technology Co., Ltd. to from a joint venture with Beijing Xing Shun Da Bus Co. to further develop hydrogen energy applications with fuel cell powertrain systems in the Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei markets.
  • The joint venture partners will also combine their resources and capabilities to advance the development of core fuel cell power system components.
  • Mr. Weng Ming Hoh, President of China Yuchai, commented, "This new hydrogen energy project with Beijing Xing Shun Da further demonstrates our commitment to providing new energy solutions at a time when energy demand is increasing, and climate conditions call for more sustainable solutions."
