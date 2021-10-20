Clearwater Paper attracts buy rating from RBC Capital with headwinds easing

Oct. 20, 2021 6:51 AM ETClearwater Paper Corporation (CLW)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

stock market investment graph on financial numbers abstract background.3d illustration

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

  • RBC Capital Markets turns positive on Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) with an upgrade to an Outperform rating from Sector Perform on the expectations for improved operating results.
  • Analyst Paul Quinn sees pressure from commodity price inflation and more challenging year-over-year tissue sales comparisons are turning more favorable with pulp pricing likely to move lower in the near-term and paperboard price hikes in play.
  • Clearwater Paper is thinly-covered on Wall Street, with just two Buy-equivalent ratings on the books and one Neutral-equivalent rating.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.