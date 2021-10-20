Clearwater Paper attracts buy rating from RBC Capital with headwinds easing
Oct. 20, 2021 6:51 AM ETClearwater Paper Corporation (CLW)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- RBC Capital Markets turns positive on Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) with an upgrade to an Outperform rating from Sector Perform on the expectations for improved operating results.
- Analyst Paul Quinn sees pressure from commodity price inflation and more challenging year-over-year tissue sales comparisons are turning more favorable with pulp pricing likely to move lower in the near-term and paperboard price hikes in play.
- Clearwater Paper is thinly-covered on Wall Street, with just two Buy-equivalent ratings on the books and one Neutral-equivalent rating.