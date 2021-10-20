Nasdaq EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue

Oct. 20, 2021 7:03 AM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.78 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of $1.68 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $838M (+17.2% Y/Y) beats by $4.95M.
  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 19% compared to the third quarter of 2020, and excluding Verafin, increased 10%. Annualized SaaS revenues increased 42% and represented 34% of ARR.
  • The company is narrowing the range of its 2021 non-GAAP operating expense guidance to a range of $1,605 to $1,620 million. Nasdaq continues to expect its 2021 non-GAAP tax rate to be in the range of 25.0% to 27.0%.
  • Shares +0.88% PM
