BeiGene gets approval for lymphoma treatment Brukinsa in Russia
Oct. 20, 2021 7:06 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)By: SA News Team
- BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces that Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) has received approval from the Russia Ministry of Health for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy.
- BeiGene and Nanolek entered into an exclusive distribution agreement for Nanolek to commercialize Brukinsa in the Russian Federation.
- The approval was based on results from two single-arm clinical trials.
- Across both trials, as assessed by independent review committee (IRC) per 2014 Lugano Classification, Brukinsa achieved an overall response rate (ORR) of 83.7%, defined as the combined rate of complete responses ((CRs)) and partial responses ((PRs)).
- The recommended dose of the drug is either 160 mg twice daily or 320 mg once daily, taken orally with or without food.
- MCL is rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), representing about 5% of all NHL cases.
- Brukinsa was approved in Australia for mantle cell lymphoma, earlier this month.