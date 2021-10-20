Summit Midstream Partners prices $700M in senior notes offering
Oct. 20, 2021 8:07 AM ETSummit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor28 Comments
- Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) and its subsidiaries priced a private offering of $700M principal amount of 8.50% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2026 at a price of 98.5% of their face value.
- The Notes will pay interest semi-annually, commencing on Apr.15, 2022.
- The Notes will mature on Oct. 15, 2026, if the outstanding amount of the 2025 Notes is greater than or equal to $50M on Jan. 14, 2025, which is 91 days prior to the scheduled maturity date of the 2025 Notes, then the Notes will mature on Jan. 14, 2025.
- Offering is expected to close on Nov. 2, 2021.
- Net proceeds along with cash on hand and borrowings under the ABL Credit Agreement will be used to repay in full all of its obligations under the Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, fund earlier announced conditional redemption of all of the $234.05M in principal amount outstanding of the Co-Issuers' 5.50% Senior Notes due 2022 and general corporate purposes.
- Co-issuers plan to redeem all of the 2022 Notes at a redemption price equal to 100.0% of the principal amount of the 2022 Notes.