Roche exceeds analyst forecasts with Q3 financials; raises 2021 guidance
Oct. 20, 2021 8:26 AM ET By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY) ADRs are trading flat in morning hours despite better-than-expected financials posted by the Swiss pharma giant for Q3 2021. (All figures are in CHF)
- The company’s group sales rose ~6% YoY to ~46.7B, driven by a ~38% YoY growth in the Diagnostics Division, which generated ~13.3B in sales, making up ~29% of the topline.
- “The demand for coronavirus tests remained high in the third quarter due to the Delta variant. Together with the recently launched medicines and diagnostics platforms they contributed to the strong sales growth,” CEO Severin Schwan remarked.
- Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) has also increased the full-year sales outlook to indicate a mid-single-digit range for 2021 at a constant currency basis, up from a low to mid-single-digit range projected previously.
- However, during the quarter, the sales from the largest segment, Pharmaceuticals Division, contracted ~3% YoY to 33.4B as the U.S. sales of the unit slipped ~9% YoY to ~16.7B.
- However, the company has seen signs of recovery in the pharma division amid the waning pandemic impact and a slowdown in biosimilar effect on revenue.
- Actemra/RoActemra sales have risen ~30% YoY to 2.7B as multiple countries consider the medication as a treatment for COVID-19 pneumonia. Meanwhile, driven by growth in Japan, Tecentriq sales have climbed ~27% YoY to 2.5B.
- On the neurology front, the company expects the final study results in H2 2022 for the experimental Alzheimer’s disease therapy gantenerumab, which has secured the FDA’s breakthrough therapy designation.