Helbiz partners with Fantasmo to integrate innovative e-scooter parking technology
Oct. 20, 2021 10:19 AM ETHelbiz, Inc. (HLBZ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) partners with Fantasmo, a next-generation mapping company, to integrate its hyper-accurate parking technology into Helbiz’s e-scooter app.
- The integration will first roll out across the company’s fleet in Miami, Florida with plans to expand to other markets as the partnership advances.
- Fantasmo’s Camera Positioning Standard (CPS) technology can detect the exact location of e-scooters and validate parking within 8 inches or less with a phone camera alone.
- Unlike GPS technology, CPS does not require any infrastructure like satellites, beacons or radios, but rather utilizes data connection and cameras to capture precise mapping and position of each device.
