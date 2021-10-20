Helbiz partners with Fantasmo to integrate innovative e-scooter parking technology

Oct. 20, 2021 10:19 AM ETHelbiz, Inc. (HLBZ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) partners with Fantasmo, a next-generation mapping company, to integrate its hyper-accurate parking technology into Helbiz’s e-scooter app.
  • The integration will first roll out across the company’s fleet in Miami, Florida with plans to expand to other markets as the partnership advances.
  • Fantasmo’s Camera Positioning Standard (CPS) technology can detect the exact location of e-scooters and validate parking within 8 inches or less with a phone camera alone.
  • Unlike GPS technology, CPS does not require any infrastructure like satellites, beacons or radios, but rather utilizes data connection and cameras to capture precise mapping and position of each device.
  • Recently, Helbiz announces capital raise to back U.S. expansion
