MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies reports growth in September KPIs

Oct. 20, 2021 9:06 AM ETMEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NASDAQ:MRM) announced its major Key Performance Indicators for September.
  • Number of salons stands at 316 in September compared to 284 in the year ago period led by the acquisition of another brand in May 2021; total customers remained relatively unchanged at 65,130.
  • Led by upselling of value-added optional services, Sales per customer increased to JPY 6,428 from JPY6,245 in September 2020.
  • While repeat ratio remained unchanged at 82%, operation ratio stood at 46.7% in September 2021 (drop from 48.1% in year ago month).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.