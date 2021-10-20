MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies reports growth in September KPIs
Oct. 20, 2021 9:06 AM ETMEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NASDAQ:MRM) announced its major Key Performance Indicators for September.
- Number of salons stands at 316 in September compared to 284 in the year ago period led by the acquisition of another brand in May 2021; total customers remained relatively unchanged at 65,130.
- Led by upselling of value-added optional services, Sales per customer increased to JPY 6,428 from JPY6,245 in September 2020.
- While repeat ratio remained unchanged at 82%, operation ratio stood at 46.7% in September 2021 (drop from 48.1% in year ago month).