SomaLogic's platform used to make link between genes, proteins impact on disease
Oct. 20, 2021 9:14 AM ETSomaLogic, Inc. (SLGC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) said a study used its platform to make connection between genes and proteins and their impact on human diseases.
- Scientists at the Berlin Institute of Health at Charité and the University of Cambridge used SomaLogic's (SLGC) SomaScan platform to generate data on thousands of proteins in human blood and combined this information with genetic data to reveal a network of gene-protein connections that drive human diseases that span a variety of medical specialties and organ systems.
- The study was based on blood samples from more than 10K people. This genome-proteome-wide association study measured 10.2M genetic variants and 4,775 distinct proteins.
- By connecting disease-related genomic variations to specific encoded proteins that are affected by these variations, the team was able to identify 1,859 connections between protein-encoded genes and diseases.