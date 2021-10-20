Kering stock falls due to lagging Gucci sales in Asia
- Kering (OTCPK:PPRUY -3.7%) shares fall after Q3 sales for its flagship brand Gucci lagged behind analyst expectations. Sales increased 3.8% Y/Y on a comparable basis at Gucci. Overall, revenue at the company grew 11.8% driven by 28.1% growth at Yves Saint Laurent.
- "Gucci growth was disappointing, with retail sales +2% on a 2-year basis, decelerating from Q2 (+11%), negatively impacted by increased pandemic restrictions in APAC and a lack of product newness," commented JP Morgan.
- Demand for luxury goods has begun to normalize despite headwinds from the pandemic and fears of increasing regulations in China, one of the fastest-growing markets for luxury retailers.
- The poor results also dragged down peer LVMH despite LVMH posting better-than-expected results Tuesday.