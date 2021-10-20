Kering stock falls due to lagging Gucci sales in Asia

View on direction arrows with luxury fashion brands against blue sky

Ralf Liebhold/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Kering (OTCPK:PPRUY -3.7%) shares fall after Q3 sales for its flagship brand Gucci lagged behind analyst expectations. Sales increased 3.8% Y/Y on a comparable basis at Gucci. Overall, revenue at the company grew 11.8% driven by 28.1% growth at Yves Saint Laurent.
  • "Gucci growth was disappointing, with retail sales +2% on a 2-year basis, decelerating from Q2 (+11%), negatively impacted by increased pandemic restrictions in APAC and a lack of product newness," commented JP Morgan.
  • Demand for luxury goods has begun to normalize despite headwinds from the pandemic and fears of increasing regulations in China, one of the fastest-growing markets for luxury retailers.
  • The poor results also dragged down peer LVMH despite LVMH posting better-than-expected results Tuesday.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.