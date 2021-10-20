White House outlines plan for vaccinating children pending COVID shot authorization

Oct. 20, 2021

  • The White House has outlined a plan to ensure that children between the ages 5-11 years old can receive a COVID-19 assuming it is authorized by the FDA and CDC.
  • The plan will rely heavily on states to assist with the distribution and administration of vaccines. The administration has been holding readiness calls with local jurisdictions.
  • The administration says it has secured enough vaccine to inoculate all 28M children ages 5-11 years old. Vials will be shipped with supplies, including smaller needles.
  • Vaccination clinics will be established at doctors' offices, hospitals, pharmacies, community health centers, and school- and community-based sites.
  • A partnership is also being formed with the Children's Hospital Association to set up vaccination sites at children's hospitals from November through the end of the year.
  • The administration also will work with hundreds of community health centers and rural health clinics.
  • A panel of FDA advisors will discuss a Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) request to authorize its COVID vaccine in children 5-11 on Oct. 26.
