White House outlines plan for vaccinating children pending COVID shot authorization
Oct. 20, 2021 9:28 AM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX), PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor82 Comments
- The White House has outlined a plan to ensure that children between the ages 5-11 years old can receive a COVID-19 assuming it is authorized by the FDA and CDC.
- The plan will rely heavily on states to assist with the distribution and administration of vaccines. The administration has been holding readiness calls with local jurisdictions.
- The administration says it has secured enough vaccine to inoculate all 28M children ages 5-11 years old. Vials will be shipped with supplies, including smaller needles.
- Vaccination clinics will be established at doctors' offices, hospitals, pharmacies, community health centers, and school- and community-based sites.
- A partnership is also being formed with the Children's Hospital Association to set up vaccination sites at children's hospitals from November through the end of the year.
- The administration also will work with hundreds of community health centers and rural health clinics.
- A panel of FDA advisors will discuss a Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) request to authorize its COVID vaccine in children 5-11 on Oct. 26.
- Note: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.