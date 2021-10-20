Scientific Games renews Missouri lottery contract

Losing Lottery Scratch-Off Cards

CatLane/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS -2.1%) is awarded a new, five-year primary contract by the Missouri lottery with an option to extend by five years.
  • Scientific Games has been the Missouri Lottery's primary instant game supplier since its start-up in 1986 and launched the Missouri Lottery's first digital player loyalty rewards program in 2012.
  • The Missouri Lottery's Scratchers retail sales topped $1.1B, growing 79% since its current contract with Scientific Games began in 2011. Further, the collaboration between Missouri and Scientific Games has helped to generate more than $7B in funds for education in the state.
  • Gambling, especially sports betting, is rapidly expanding as more and more states approve the practice. Connecticut became the latest state to allow sports betting.
