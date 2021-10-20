Nuvve and Wallboxx announce V2G collaboration in Iberia
Oct. 20, 2021 9:42 AM ETNuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE), WBXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Wallbox N.V. (WBX +2.2%) and Nuvve Holding (NVVE) has announced a first of its kind vehicle-to-grid partnership in Iberia designed to reduce mounting pressure on the grid and offer users significant financial incentives.
- The vehicle-to-grid partnership incorporates Wallbox’s multi-CES winning bidirectional charger, Quasar, and Nuvve’s state-of-the-art GIVe™ energy management platform.
- The combined technology is expected to be available to consumers in early 2022 in Spain and Portugal and to follow thereafter in the U.S. and other leading markets.
- “Building on our experience with Wallbox for the E-Flex project in the United Kingdom, this new collaboration on their award-winning Quasar product helps extend the positive benefits of V2G to the Iberian peninsula, furthering the reach of V2G in Europe,” said Christian Blom, Director of European operations for Nuvve.