Qumu signs TD SYNNEX as distribution partner to bring enterprise video to resellers
Oct. 20, 2021 9:47 AM ETTD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX), QUMUBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Qumu (QUMU +0.7%) announces that technology distributor and solutions aggregator TD SYNNEX (SNX +0.2%) is now offering the Qumu Video Engagement Platform to its network of more than 150,000 resellers.
- As the latest addition to company’s fast-growing channel program, TD SYNNEX will offer resellers and suppliers a SaaS-based enterprise video platform that helps globally distributed enterprises create, control, deliver, experience and analyze live and asynchronous video at scale.
- “TD SYNNEX is the perfect addition to our enhanced channel program, thanks to its deep roots in the reseller market and expertise in helping organizations accelerate the adoption of enterprise technology solutions that meet their critical business needs and fit within the rapidly evolving IT ecosystem,” added Susan Young, VP of strategic alliances and channel.